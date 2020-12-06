Charlie Sheffield
Charlie Sheffield, 83, passed away on December 3, 2020 in Kyle, Texas. He was born to the late Troy and Mozelle Griffith Sheffield in Osage, Texas on March 19, 1937.
Charlie is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Jo Beth Cooper Sheffield. He is survived by his sons, Mike Sheffield and his wife Tracy of Wimberley, Texas and Monte Sheffield and his wife Kristin of San Marcos, Texas; a sister, Janice Hinton of Valley Mills, Texas; 4 grandchildren: Wyatt Sheffield, Fallon Sheffield, London Sheffield and Lawson Sheffield and many nieces and nephews.
The Sheffield Family will receive friends at Palmer’s Restaurant in the Courtyard on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 located at 218 Moore St, San Marcos, Texas 78666. Charlie will be laid to rest at Rockwood Cemetery in Coleman County, Texas on Wednesday, December 9th at 11:30 AM. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Pete Cooper, Lawson Sheffield, London Sheffield, Wyatt Sheffield, Mike Sheffield, Monte Sheffield and Jimmy Gage.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Taylors Valley Baptist Church Building fund.
