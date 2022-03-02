ROSEBUD — Services for James Barnett Kirkpatrick Jr., 59, of Euless will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Mr. Kirkpatrick died Monday, Feb. 21, in a Bedford hospital.
He was born July 8, 1962, in Rosebud to James Barnett and Betty Ruth Burns Kirpatrick Sr. He graduated from Trinity High School in Euless. He worked at Dobbs Food Service International. He was a member of Oakwood Terrace Baptist Church in Euless.
Survivors include two sons, James Barnet Kirkpatrick of Haltom City and Jordan James Kirkpatrick of Euless; two daughters, Leah Nicole Parker Kirpatrick of Euless and Leslie Antoline of Haslet; his mother, Betty Ruth of Rosebud; a stepfather, Donald Ray White of Rosebud; a stepmother, Mary Kirkpatrick of Rosebud; a sister, Betty Dianne Avant of Rosebud; two stepsisters, Donna White of Houston and Jill Nedila of Florida; and three stepbrothers, Rick Lenz of Houston, Jeff Lenz of Rosebud and James Lenz of St. Louis, Mo.