BELTON — Services for Jim Ed Sims, 79, of Nolanville will be 10:30 a.m. in the Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Sims died July 9 at his residence.
He was born April 28, 1943, in Houston to Juanita and Joe William Sims Sr. He grew up in Nolanville and Killeen. He graduated from Killeen High School in the Class of 1961. He received a degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He managed a Ryder office in the Metroplex. He also worked as the assistant comptroller for the city of Austin, and was the owner of Eagle Transport until retirement.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jim Ed Sims Jr., and a daughter, Cynthia Elizabeth Coker.
Survivors include two brothers, John Sims of Nolanville and Jeff Sims of Belton; a sister, Jennifer Hancock of Belton; and three grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.