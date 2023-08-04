SALADO — Services for Bobby Ray Smith, 85, of Salado will be held at a later date.
Mr. Smith died Thursday, July 13, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 17, 1938, to Abbit Smith and Beatrice Daniels in Pearson, Okla. He grew up in California and graduated from Salinas Union High school in 1956. He attended Hartnell College in Salinas. He served in an Army airborne unit 1960-1966. He owned and operated Smith’s Landing Country Club in Siloam Springs, Ark., and Belton Glass Company for 18 years. He was a member of Crossroads Church in Belton.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacy Martin.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Boyd Smith; two stepdaughters, Jade Mena and Johna Foutz; a stepson, John Boyd; a sister, Delores Kelly; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Tunnel to Towers Foundation, T2T.org.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.