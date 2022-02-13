Services for Susan Marie Thigpen Holasek, 62, of Humble will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be 3 p.m. Thursday in Forest Park Cemetery in Houston.
Mrs. Holasek died Sunday, Jan. 30, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 15, 1960, in Houston to James and Joanne Thigpen. She grew up in the Houston and Harlingen areas, and became a dental hygienist. She moved to the Austin area and married Joe Wright. Later she moved to the Houston area and married Fred Holasek.
Survivors include a daughter, Katie Wright; a son, Christopher Holasek; four brothers, Jim, Steve, Mike and Rick; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.