Services for Barbara Ellen Wilson, 86, of Holland will be private.
Mrs. Wilson died Friday, Jan. 8, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 22, 1934, in Bradford, Ark., to Elijah Everett and Susie Melvina Garrett Talley. She married E. Guy Wilson on June 3, 1955, in Newport, Ark. She received a master’s degree from Texas A&M University in Commerce. She was an educator. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a daughter, Joni Flores of Palacios; a son, Guy D. Wilson of Holland; a brother, Everett Talley of Arkansas; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.