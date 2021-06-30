BELTON — Services for Fernando Ramirez Sotelo, 63, of Harker Heights will be 2 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Sotelo died Saturday, June 26, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 6, 1957, in Del Rio to Maria Dela Luz and Jose Ramirez. He was a stone mason.
Survivors include three daughters, Rachel Melendez, Geneva Sotelo and Julie Sotelo, all of Monahans; four brothers, Joe Ramirez Jr. of Harker Heights, Roy Ramirez and Tony Ramirez, both of San Angelo, and Alfredo Ramirez of Allen; seven sisters, Erma Martinez of Salado, Jessica Tinoco of Mexico, Silvia Gonzalez of Odessa, Rosario Flores of Oklahoma, and Ana Ramirez, Elizabeth Sotelo and Patricia Walker, all of Harker Heights; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.