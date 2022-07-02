BELTON — Services for Vincent Douglas, 43, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Douglas died Tuesday, June 21, at a local hospital.
He was born May 30, 1979, in San Antonio to Alfred and Rose Douglas. He served in the U.S. Army and Marines. He was a correctional officer and a security guard. He married Simone McCord in 2017.
Survivors include his wife of Killeen; a daughter, Fabienne McCord of Killeen; his father; and his stepmother, Margaret Douglas.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.