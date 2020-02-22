Harold Dean Berndt
Harold Dean Berndt, age 83 of Troy, passed from this life Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at a local hospital. Honoring his request for cremation, no services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held, hosted by his family, at a later date.
Harold was born March 3, 1936 to Alex and Elsie Berndt in Mart, Texas. He always enjoyed a little gambling and a cold beer, and found relaxation in gardening. Harold retired from the USDA after 32 years of dedicated work. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple and the Knights of Columbus. Harold was also a Veteran having served in the United States Army.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, James Berndt.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his wife, Elizabeth; son, Robert Berndt and wife, Pamela; son, Andrew Berndt and wife, Holly; son, Jay Berndt and wife, Thais; grandchildren, JJ, Justin, Jason, Alex, Elsie, Josh, James, and Matthew; and great grandchildren, Lorena, Hayden, Emory, and Mila.
The family asks that donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association to support Parkinson’s Research in Harold’s honor.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
