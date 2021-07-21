CAMERON — No services are planned for Jim Patrick “Pat” Newbury, 80, of Cameron.
Mr. Newbury died Monday, July 19, at a Temple nursing facility.
He was born Nov. 9, 1940, in Houston to Leonard and Clara Crabb Newbury. He worked in the trucking industry.
Survivors include two sons, Cole Leighton Newbury of Georgetown and Jordan Ashley Newbury of Sacul; a daughter, Micah Windham Shifflett of Fredericksburg, Va.; and six grandchildren.
