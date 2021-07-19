Services for Dewayne Draeger, 80, of The Grove are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Draeger died Saturday, July 17, at his residence.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High around 90F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 72F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 19, 2021 @ 2:39 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.