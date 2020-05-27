ROCKDALE — Private services for Helen Garner Abel, 90, of Sharp will be in the IOOF Cemetery in Rockdale with the Rev. Gary Veit officiating.
Mrs. Abel died Tuesday, May 26, in a Temple living facility.
She was born May 6, 1930, to Bessie and Hicks Garner. She graduated from Sharp High School as valedictorian, in 1947. She married Henry W. Abel the day after graduation. He preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 2013.
Survivors include a son, Henry Abel Jr. of Friendswood; a daughter, Susan Abel Voskamp of Rockdale; two sisters, Martha Garner Garth of Richardson and Beverly Garner Key of San Antonio; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 308, Rockdale, TX 76567; or the Sharp Cemetery Association.