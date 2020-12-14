Services for Mary E. Smith, 102, of Little River-Academy will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Smith died Saturday, Dec. 12, at a Georgetown care facility.
She was born April 4, 1918, in Bell County to Harvy and Goldie McDonald Richardson. She graduated from Temple High School. She married Chester “Chuck” Smith in December 1935. She was a farmer and operated Smith Grocery in Little River-Academy. She was a member of Heidenheimer Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, James Chester; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, C.A. Smith Jr. of Belton and Tim Smith of Stephenville; a daughter, Mary Lou Smith of Pflugerville; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.