Services for Virgie Nell Chappell Gilliland, 67, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Gilliland died Tuesday, Jan. 19, at her residence.
She was born June 26, 1953, in Colorado City, Texas, to Virgil and Melva Jo Young Chappell. She married Jim Gilliland in 1974. She worked for the State Attorney General’s office. She was a member of Higher Power Ministries in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2001; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Trevino of Temple and Cathy Olveda of Troy; a sister, Rhonda Henderson; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.