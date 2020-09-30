Services for Ruby Louise Guinn, 69, of Belton will be private.
Mrs. Guinn died Saturday, Sept. 26, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 15, 1950, in Canton to William and Lenora Skinner Taylor. She married Webster Lee Guinn Jr. She worked for Academy ISD.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1996.
Survivors include two sons, Tommy Gilpin and James Gilpin, both of Belton; a daughter, Michelle Guinn of Belton; a sister, Ruth Allen; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.