Services for Vinceson Lorenzo “Bibby” Calhoun Sr., 63, of Killeen will be noon Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Wayne Lott officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Calhoun died Saturday, Oct. 10, at his residence.
He was born July 29, 1957, in Temple to Lorenzo and Laura Calhoun. He graduated from Temple High School in 1975. He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. He lived in Midland. He married Susan Durham in 1983. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He was employed with American Spincast.
Survivors include his wife of Killeen; three sons, Damion Johnson of Temple and Aljerone Duram and Vinceson Calhoun Jr., both of Killeen; his mother of Temple; two sisters, Glenda Martinez and Janifer Moore, both of Temple; two brothers, Graylin Calhoun and Andrew Calhoun, both of Temple; 11 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.