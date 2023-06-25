Marion Edward Wood
Services for Marion Edward Wood will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, June 29, 2023, at First Lutheran Church with Temple Minister Rusty Campbell officiating. Visitation will take place at 10 AM on the same day at the First Lutheran Church of Temple.
Mr. Wood, 93, of Belton Texas passed away on June 20, 2023.
Mr. Wood was born on February 8, 1930 in Joshua, TX. to Marion Shelton Wood and Rilla Mae (Lovett) Wood. He married his wife, Wanda LaVerne Schuhmann, on September 16, 1955 in Fort Worth, Tx. They moved to Belton in 1981. He supported his family with his love of engineering by working for NASA. Later he worked at Ft. Hood as a Civilian Engineer. In his free time he enjoyed being part of the Texas Native Plants Society, Texas Pecan Growers Association, BeeKeepers Club, and Square Dancing Club.
Survivors include wife, Wanda LaVerne Wood of Belton, TX, two daughters Kathryn (Mark) Smith of Lytle, Tx, Amy Walton of Wimberley, TX; 4 grandchildren Samwise Smith, Emily Smith, Edward Walton, and Irene Walton.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church in Temple.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Amedisys hospice and Stoneybrook assisted living and memory care facility staff for their exceptional care and kindness.
