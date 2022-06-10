Epifania Torres Mendoza
Epifania Torres Mendoza, 94 of Temple, passed from this life peacefully in her home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. A time of visitation will be held Friday, June 10, from 6-8 pm at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Her service will be at 11 am on Saturday, June 11 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home with graveside service to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Epifania was born on July 15, 1927, to Apolonio and Maria Guerrero Torres in San Antonio de Padua, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She was married to the love of her life, Manuel Mendoza Carrizales for 63 years until his passing in 2008. She loved gardening, farming, tending to her animals, and taking care of her family’s needs. She also served in her community as a spiritual leader. She immigrated to the United States in 2008 after her husband passed to join her children and their families. She became a member of Alpha Omega Baptist Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; her parents; her brother Dario Torres; sister Dominga Torres; sister Graciela Torres; sister Seferina Torres and grandson Arnold Mendoza.
Those left to cherish and honor her memories are her brother, Jose Torres; brother, Gavino Torres; brother, Ernesto Torres; brother, Teodoro Torres; brother, Beto Torres; sister, Aurora Torres; sister, Albertina Torres; sister, Consuelo Torres; sister, Santana Torres; sister, Macaria Torres; son, Honorio Mendoza; son, Jose Manuel Mendoza; son, Homero Mendoza; daughter, Emma Mendoza; daughter, Juana Rivera; daughter, Flora Torres; daughter, Susana
Mendoza Gonzalez; daughter, Macrina Mendoza; granddaughter, Dora Dominguez; granddaughter, Dianira Bourgeois; grandson, Abelardo Mendoza Jr.; grandson, Gildardo Mendoza;
granddaughter, Nora Silva; grandson, Juvenal Rivera Jr.; granddaughter, Claudia Fuentes;
grandson, Eduardo Torres; granddaughter, Anna Valdivia; granddaughter, Cristina Munoz;
grandson, Jose Manuel Mendoza
Jr.; granddaughter, Elizabeth
Salazar; granddaughter, Caroline
Gonzalez; grandson, Luis
Felipe Gonzalez; granddaughter,
Jackellene Ann Gonzalez; granddaughter, Liliana Rios; granddaughter, Belma Rios; granddaughter, Maria Rios; granddaughter, Carina Mendoza; grandson, Homero Mendoza Jr.; granddaughter, Mayra Mendoza; 33 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Baylor Scott and White Hospice for the care they gave to Epifania. They would also like to thank Juanita Gallegos for the special bedside care given to their beloved one.
