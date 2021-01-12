Services for Glen R. Weaver, 92, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Weaver died Saturday, Jan. 9, at a Bartlett care center.
He was born Nov. 9, 1928, in Temple to L.H. and Vivian Weaver. He graduated from Temple High School. He married Billie M. Caswell on Feb. 21, 1948. He worked for Santa Fe Railroad.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include three daughters, Carolyn Raff of Bel Air, Md., Janice Brooks of Granger and Marie Misfeldt of Llano; a brother, Joe Weaver; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (ALZ.org); or any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.