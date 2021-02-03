A wake service for Cynthia Lavern “Cindy” Powell II, 44, of Cameron will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Powell died Wednesday, Jan. 27, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 26, 1976, in Lake Charles, La., to David Donaldson Powell Sr. and Cynthia Lavern Duffie. She graduated in 1996 from C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Cameron. She married Hayward Fillmore Jr. on Aug. 17, 2002. She worked for Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Cameron.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Mardavius Powell and Adrion Fillmore, both of Cameron; a daughter, Ranesha Powell of Cameron; two brothers, Marlon Powell of Cameron and David Powell Jr. of Dallas; six sisters, Danielle Powell, Danesha Powell, Cassandra Duffie, Natasha Duffie and Markeisha Duffie, all of Temple and Erika Parker of Fort Worth; and her mother of Temple.