CAMERON — Services for David Weldon Echols Sr., 84, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Oakland Cemetery in Duster.
Mr. Echols died Friday, Jan. 13, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 1, 1938, in Duster to Weldon Carmon and Sarah Alice King Echols. He graduated from Brownwood High School in 1956. He graduated from Abilene Christian College in 1959 with a bachelor of science degree in range management. He served as a Church of Christ minister for almost 50 years. He served in Mullin, Early, Cameron, Hurst, Monahans, Bedford and Groves. He was a member of the Cameron Church of Christ. He married Gayle Moore on Aug. 28, 1959, in Brownwood. He later married Sandra Cole and also later married Quintilla Howry Echols.
He was preceded in death by his first wife in 2009 and by his second wife in 2012.
Survivors include his wife, Quintilla Howry Echols; a son, David Echols Jr.; a daughter, Angela Dunlap; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.