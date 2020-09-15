Patsy Ruth Tomastik, age 84, of Temple, Texas passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at a local hospital. She was born on June 18, 1936 in Temple the daughter of Tom and Ila Tyler.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00pm at the funeral home followed by burial at Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Patsy graduated from Scott and White School of Nursing and was a nurse for 53 years having worked at several nursing homes retiring at the age of 80. She was the owner/operator of the Little River Dragway for many years retiring in 1990 and was a member and youth leader of SPJST Lodge 177 in Academy for 13 years.
Patsy is survived by her son Bobby Joe Tomastik and wife Vicky of Kilgore, Texas, grandchildren, Crystal Cain and husband James of Tempe, Nicole Wright and husband Cameron of Odessa, Donald Tomastik and wife Nichole of Pflugerville, Erick Knutsen of Kilgore, Evan Knutsen of Kilgore, and Lacy Glodowski and husband Mark of Reno, NV, and great-grandchildren, Madison, Evan, Avery, Vanessa, Bralin, Jacob, Allie, Landree, Landon, and Leighton. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Tyler of Odessa, a brother Tom Tyler of Odessa and a brother Leroy “Dude” Tyler of Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Tomastik, a son Clifford Lee Tomastik and her parents Tom and Ila Tyler.
Paid Obituary