No services are planned for Charles Kent Claypool, 66, of Belton.
Mr. Claypool died Monday, Feb. 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born in Tulsa, Okla., on Sept. 20, 1955, to Charles Glen and Jeanne Bass Claypool. His family moved to North Stamford, Conn., when he was 10. In 1970 his family moved to Houston. He graduated from Westchester High School in Houston in 1974. He served in the U.S. Marines. After completing his military service, He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He worked at MD Anderson Cancer Center in the Texas Medical Center in Houston for almost 15 years doing cancer research. He married Monica Joerger on July 13, 1990, in Houston. He retired from Texas A&M Health Science Center in Temple in 2011.
He was preceded in death by a son, Casey Glen Claypool.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a daughter, Lauren Claypool of Austin; a brother, James Michael Claypool of Spicewood; and a sister, Candi Saleh of Raleigh, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486, or online at: gifts.mdanderson.org.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.