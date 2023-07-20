CAMERON — Services for Antonia Casillas, 54, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica Cemetery.
Mrs. Casillas died Monday, July 17, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 26, 1969, in Rockdale to Ignacio and Antonia Castillo Reyes. She married Juan Casillas. She worked at Brookshire Bros. in Cameron. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; two sons, Juan Esteban Casillas of Temple and Jordan Brandon Casillas of Cameron; a daughter, Ivory Gisselle Casillas of Cameron; three brothers, Margarito Rivera, Cirilo Castillo and Roberto Reyes, all of Cameron; two sisters, Julia Cardona and Monica Torres, both of Cameron; and one grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.