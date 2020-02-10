ROCKDALE — Services for Billy Ed Simank, 81, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Thorndale with the Rev. Aaron Kalbas officiating.
Burial will be in the St. Paul Lutheran Church cemetery.
Mr. Simank died Thursday, Feb. 6, in Taylor.
He was born Nov. 18, 1938, in Granger to Fred Laurence and Mabel Marie Hirt Simank. He served in the U.S. Army. He attended Austin Community College. He worked for Alcoa in Rockdale. He also was a real estate agent. He was a member of the Thorndale City Council and was mayor of Thorndale. He also was a member of the Thorndale Volunteer Fire Department and American Legion Carlyle Post No. 358 in Rockdale.
He was preceded in death by a son, Joel Warren Simank; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Simank; seven children, Jeannie Hinds, John Simank, Jennifer Simank, Jason Simank, Justin Simank, Jill Eschberger and Janeann Bland; three stepchildren, David Cooper, Jason Cooper and Cathy Barnes; a brother, Lawrence Alfred “Al” Simank; a sister, Cheryl Hall; 28 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 369, Thorndale, TX 76577; or any charity.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.