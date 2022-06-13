No services are planned for Henry D. “Dewey” Wofford Jr., 85, of Temple.
Private burial will be held at a later date in Lancaster Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Woffard died Sunday, June 12, at a Temple hospital.
He was born in Temple on May 12, 1937, to Ima Jean Moon and Henry Wofford Sr. He grew up and lived his entire life in the Temple area. He was a 1955 graduate of Temple High School. He also was in the National Guard for several years. He worked in the electronics industry. He also was a musician, playing with several local bands including Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5. He attended Seaton Brethren Church.
Survivors include two sons, James Wofford of Burnett and Richard Wofford of Temple; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.