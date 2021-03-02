MARLIN — No services are planned for Timothy Wayne Pennington, 67.
Mr. Pennington died Feb. 21 in Belton.
He was born Feb. 25, 1953, in Temple to Joyce and Joel Pennington Sr. He attended Wheatley Elementary School, Dunbar-Meredith High School and Temple High School. He served in the U.S. Navy.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Small-Pennington; a daughter, Zane Davis; three sisters, Gwen Bonner, Gloria Bailey and Rhonda Jenkins; a brother, Joel Pennington Jr.; and two grandchildren.
Paul Funeral Home in Marlin is in charge of arrangements.