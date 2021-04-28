BELTON — Services for Jocelyne Lemoine, 66, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Ms. Lemoine died Friday, April 23, at her residence.
She was born March 19, 1955, in Haiti to Raymonde Lemoine and Jean Lafleur.
Survivors include three daughters, Nadege Bryant of Gilbert, Ariz., Marjorie Celestin of Harker Heights and Louise P. Fowler of Georgia; four brothers, Jean Lafleur of St. Martin and Harry Manval, Frantz Lemoine and Corlo Lemoine, all of Haiti; five sisters, Ginette Cazeau, Carline, Magalie, Rutza and Solange Lemoine, all of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and five grandchildren.