Services for Earl Charles Crowther, 71, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Baptist Church in Temple with Ridge Adams officiating.
Mr. Crowther died Wednesday, Sept. 8.
He was born Feb. 9, 1950, at Camp Hood to Addison Charles and Margarete Ina Crowther. He graduated from Killeen High School, where he was a member of the marching band. He was an Eagle Scout. He worked for Wilsonart in Temple for 30 years. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Geneva Nichols Crowther; two sons, Tommie Ferguson of Anson and Randy Ferguson of Temple; four sisters, Loni Crowther Banks of Helotes, Karen Crowther of Dripping Springs, Nancy Crowther of Austin and Patricia Elbel of San Antonio;, 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Memorial Baptist Church. at https://memorial.churchcenter.com/giving or by mailing them to 6161 S. 5th St. Temple, TX 76502.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.