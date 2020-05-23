Billy Joe Arthur was born June 25, 1937 in the Bottoms Community to Herbert Cecil Arthur and Gladys Hemphill Arthur. He graduated from Troy High School. He married Johnnie Pearl Mathews on June 19, 1976. He retired from Carpenter Co. after driving a truck for most of his life. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, Troy athletics fan, and family man.
There will be no funeral service.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters Dolly Burns and Carolyn Swan; brother H.C. Arthur, Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Johnnie Pearl Arthur; daughters Jody Steed (Michael), Beverly Wigginton (Rick), and Bonita LaRue (Michael); grandchildren James Wigginton (Jacque), Fiona, Malakai and Faelyn Steed; great grandchildren Kimberlyn and Delaney; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill wanted to thank his many Carpenter Co. co-workers, hunting buddies, coffee shop crew, and life-long friends for all the wonderful memories. He also leaves behind his beloved donkeys, Booger and Fudge, and cat, Rascal.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Troy Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1 Troy, Texas 76579.