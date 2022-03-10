BELTON — Services for Paul R. Bonkowski Sr., 86, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church in Granger with the Rev. Stepan Nesrsta officiating.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Granger.
Mr. Bonkowski died Tuesday, March 8, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 18, 1935, in Lockhart to Felix and Albina Dzierzanowski Bonkowski. He married Lillie Skrnak on Oct. 10, 1959, in Granger. He served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard and was a veteran of the Korean War. He worked as a welder for BNSF railroad for 20 years and retired in 1992. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton and the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Paul R. Bonkowski Jr. of Belton; two daughters, Deanna Fojtik of Jarrell and Sherry Davidson of Belton; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.