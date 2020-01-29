ROCKDALE — a Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Vega, 84, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. today at at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Pedro Castillo officiating.
Burial will be in F.A. Hernandez Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Vega died Monday, Jan. 27, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 10, 1935, in Burlington to Reynaldo and Jesusa Munoz Vega. He married Mary Varela at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale. He retired as owner and operator of A&V Plumbing. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by two stepsons, Edward Alvarado and Michael Alvarado; and three grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Eleno Alvarado and Raymond Alvarado, both of Cameron, and John Alvarado of Houston; six daughters, Diana Johnson, Margie Rangel and Mary Alvarado, all of Cameron, and Susan Pantaleon, Veronica Vega and Lydia Varela, all of Rockdale; two brothers, Robert Vega and Richard Vega, both of Cameron; two sisters, Enedina Montez and Maggie Munoz, both of Cameron; 44 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.