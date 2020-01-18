Leo Eugene Camden, Sr.
Services for Leo Eugene Camden, Sr., 62, of Holland will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Mike Baggerly officiating. Burial will follow at Holland Cemetery.
Mr. Camden passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at his home in Holland.
Leo was born on September 1, 1957 in Farmington, Missouri to Ervin (Doc) Eugene and Ollie Ruth (Bilbrey) Camden. He married Cindy Baggerly in Belton on July 7, 1977. Leo made a wonderful life for his family in the construction industry. While he built many great things in his lifetime, his love for friends and family was greater. His faith in God inspired many. He always had an encouraging word for everyone he met even while fighting his own personal medical battles.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Camden of Holland; a son, Leo Camden, Jr. and wife Hailey of Holland; a daughter, Ashley Camden of Holland; a brother, Michael Camden and wife Sheihla of Holland; two sisters, Ruth Camden of Belton and Carroll Couch of Sesser, Illinois. Leo’s greatest joys were his grandchildren they are… Hayley Ward, Kylee Ward, Jayci Ward, Derek Camden and Adeline Camden.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 evening from 4-6 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
In lieu of flowers, it was Leo’s wish for donations to be made to Holland ISD Scholarship Fund c/o Leo Camden Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 217, Holland, TX 76534.
