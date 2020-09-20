ROCKDALE — Services for Theodore Jay Callaway, 69, of Houston will be 2 p.m. Monday in Friendship Cemetery near Davilla with the Rev. Mark Porterfield officiating.
Mr. Callaway died Tuesday, Sept. 15, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 13, 1951, in Beaumont to J.E. and Dorothy McQuary Callaway. He was a real estate investor.
Survivors include his mother of Houston; a brother, Scott Callaway of Houston; and two sisters, Page Callaway of Santa Fe, N.M., and Lisa Callaway Hamm of Mason, Mich.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Houston Audubon Society, https://houstonaudubon.org/ways-to-help/donate.html or mail a check to Houston Audubon, 440 Wilchester Blvd., Houston, TX 77079.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.