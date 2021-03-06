BELTON — Services for Dennis John Gay, 64, of Temple will be 1 p.m. March 14 at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Jared Burt officiating.
Mr. Gay died Wednesday, March 3, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 28, 1956, in Norfolk, Va., to Johnny and Margaret Gay. He graduated from high school in Houston. He received an associate degree from Houston Community College. He worked for the Houston Police Department. He was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Amellia of Temple; four daughters, Cherina Bornscheuer of Brooksville, Fla., Amanda Gay of Temple, Taylor Tran of Houston and Taresa Frederick of Austin; a stepson, Chad Frederick of Longview; a brother, Bill Fennell of Germany; a sister, Tammy Gruver of Arlington; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Serenity Saviors Equine Rescue and Therapy Center, 15369 Daly Road, Brooksville, FL 34601.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.