ROCKDALE — Services for Billy Joe “B.J.” Silvey, 41, of Gause will be 10 a.m. today at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Pedro Castillo officiating.
Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Silvey died Thursday, Sept 23, at a College Station hospital.
He was born Dec. 7, 1979, in La Grange to Henry and Debbie Gabriel Silvey. He graduated from Milano High School in 1999.
Survivors include his parents of Gause; a brother, Shane Silvey of Rockdale; and a sister, Sabrina Silvey of College Station.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.