Patricia Ray Bell
Patricia Ray Bell, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother peacefully passed away at home on June 4, 2023, with her children by her side. Pat was born September 8, 1941, in Ballinger, Texas where she attended school and worked for the family grocery business.
She began her professional career in Temple with Lone Star Gas in 1964 as a billing machine clerk and dispatcher with no college education. Management soon recognized Pat’s undeniable smarts, leadership, work ethic, and determination to shatter the infamous glass ceiling of the times. She was steadfastly promoted and stationed at several cities including DeSoto, Lancaster, Gainesville, Corsicana, and finally San Angelo where she retired after 30 years of proud, accomplished service as a Regional Manager. During that time, she was always heavily involved with local politics and various charities, including The United Way, West Texas Rehab, Rotary Club, and Chamber of Commerce. Pat was an outstanding civic force and was the first female president of the Chamber of Commerce in Lancaster, Texas. Along the way she also achieved an Associate’s Degree in Management from Dallas Community College. Upon retirement from Lone Star Gas, Pat continued to work full time with West Texas Rehab, LCRA, and finally Schmidt Electric.
Amazingly and without complaint she battled both colon and non-smoker’s lung cancer during her last twenty years of working.
Pat is now in the company of her parents Raymond Leon Bell and Alpha Margaret Bell in Heaven. She awaits her two children: Jay Garrett and wife, Sandy, of Belton; and Petie Hensley and husband, Mike, of Mansfield. Pat’s legacy lives on in her grandchildren: Kelli Glover and husband, Bryan; Will Pepper and wife, Dusti; Jake Hensley, Jonah Hensley and wife, Shannon; Michaela Hensley, Hunter Garrett, Chandler Garrett, and Gunner Garrett and wife, Abbie. She also leaves behind her great grandchildren: Berklee, Sadie and Lane Glover; Tristan and Paxton Pepper; Oakley Garrett; and two more blessings that are on the way. And last, but certainly not least, she is survived by her two beloved pets Ricci and Tiger Lily.
Pat was very passionate about her Faith, Family, Dallas Cowboys, Texas A&M Aggies, football, and her pets. Depending on game day, that order may change. She took her role as Mother and MawMaw very seriously and leaves behind an everlasting legacy of love, strength, perseverance, and many cherished memories.
Pat’s family is incredibly thankful and grateful for the gentle, dignified care given by AlevCare Hospice in Mansfield and her caregiver Cindy for the constant support not only given to Pat but to her family during the final months of her life.
Celebration of Life services to be held on:
Saturday, August 5th at 2:00 p.m.
Temple Bible Church
(In the Creekside Center)
3205 Oakview Drive
Temple, Texas
Saturday, August 12th at 10:00 a.m.
First Methodist Church
1501 N. Broadway Street
Ballinger, Texas
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.
