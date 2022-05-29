Services for Robert Newell Norvell, 76, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Willie E. Robertson officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Norvell died Tuesday, May 24, in Temple.
He was born Sept. 30, 1945, in Temple to Ernest and Ilevia Green Norvell. He graduated from Dunbar High School. He attended Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Temple. He married Shirley Johnson. He was a welder and a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Johnson; and a grandchild.
Survivors include four sons, Robert Norvell and Ernest Norvell, both of Arkadelphia, Ark., and Gayton Norvell and Paul Johnson, both of Temple; two daughters, Jackie McPeak of Arkadelphia and Angela Finley of Temple; three sisters, Arlelia Crooks, Gwendolyn West and Barbara Stokes, all of Temple; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.