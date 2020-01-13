Mattie Lee Cox, 83, of Killeen died Sunday Jan 13, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Mattie Lee Cox, 83, of Killeen are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. She died Sunday, Jan. 12, at a Harker Heights hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save