Billy Charles Tomasek
Billy Charles Tomasek, of Burleson passed away on March 24th, at the age of 85. He was born July 7, 1935. Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Leatha Tomasek, his children: Vicky and Randy Courtney and Charlotte and James Harris, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; sister Inell Newman of Fort Smith, AR and brother Donald and wife Carolyn Tomasek of Temple. Visitation is 3-5pm, Sunday, March 28, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 1pm, Monday, March 29, at Mount Olivet in Fort Worth.
Paid Obituary