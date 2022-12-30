Services for Jo Ann Lee, 70, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Civic Center in Rogers.
Mrs. Lee died Thursday, Dec. 29, in Temple.
She was born March 17, 1952, in Lockney to Nellie Jo and Leroy Everts. She worked in food service for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Lee, and a son, Robert Bishop.
Survivors include two sons, Randel Bishop of Almond, Ark., and Steven Lee of George West; two daughters, Joann Harris of Johnson City and Georgia Halavacko Chattanooga, Tenn.; 18 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.