No services are planned for Augustina “Tina” Garcia Green, 52, of Temple.
Ms. Green died Friday, Oct. 2, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 12, 1967, in San Angelo to Federico H. Sr. and Estefana M. Gonzalez. She lived in Temple most of her life
Survivors include five sons, Thomas, Brandon, Quinton, Jacolby and Deshawn; five daughters, Veronica, Vicky, Joyce, Jermaine and Christina; two brothers, Federico H. Gonzalez Jr. of Lubbock and Sergio Gonzalez of Temple; three sisters, Margaret Morales, Carmen Garcia and Yolanda Gonzalez, all of Temple; her father of Lubbock; and several grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.