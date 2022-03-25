Lois Higginbotham Lowery, 83 years of age, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at her home in Temple, Texas after a brief illness.
Lois was born in Valley Mills, Texas on March 20, 1938 to the late R.V. Higginbotham and Alice Marshall. She was the youngest of four children, all of whom preceded her in death. Lois was educated in the Valley Mills schools, and graduated in 1956.
Lois married Bill in Rising Fawn, Georgia in 1965. They were blessed with one son, Bradford Wayne.
Lois began her work career as an Administrative Assistant at Connally Air Force base in Waco, Texas. She then moved to Alabama and worked at Red Stone Arsenal as a Main Frame Computer processing scheduler in Huntsville. She retired as a property manager at various locations in the Dallas and Temple area.
Lois leaves behind her loving husband, Bill, her cherished son Bradford and his wife Brenda. Two granddaughters, seven great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A brief service of remembrance will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services is entrusted for arrangements.