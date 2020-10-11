Services for Hunter R. Phelps, 88, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Phelps died Sept. 29 at his residence.
He was born May 20, 1932, in Norfolk, Va., to John ad Annie Sue Bracey Phelps.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Phelps on Aug. 4, 2002.
Survivors include three sons, Hunter Phelps Jr., John Phelps and David Phelps, all of Temple; a daughter, Kathy Kennedy of Temple; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.