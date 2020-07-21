Robert Rushing Jr.
Services for Robert Vernon “Bert” Rushing Jr., 60, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25th at Trinity Full Gospel Church 810 E. 2nd Street in Belton with Rev. Rick Lasly officiating.
Mr. Rushing died April 3 in Galveston.
He was born Sept. 4, 1959 to Robert Vernon “Bobby” Sr. and Joan Lasly Rushing in Temple. He worked for the Temple VA hospital and Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. He also was a self employed carpenter.
Survivors include a daughter, Shanda Bentley; a son, Chris Smith; his parents; a brother, Terry Rushing; two sisters, Michelle Herrington and Linda Sutton; and four grandchildren.
