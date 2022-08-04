Services for Monique Denore Hobson Webb, 61, of Copperas Cove will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Webb died Tuesday, July 25, at a Copperas Cove nursing home.
She was born June 17, 1961, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Alfred and Shirley Barnes. She attended Lanier High School, schools in Jackson, Miss., and also attended Hinds Community College in Mississippi. She was a member of New Strangers Home in Jackson, Miss. She worked as a seamstress for most of her life at a factory in Jackson, Miss. She also worked as a licensed cosmetologist at G&G Barber Shop. She also worked for Johnson Control in Canton, Miss.
Survivors include two sons, Charles Barnes and Calvin Hobson Jr., both of Madison, Wis.; a daughter, Marquisha Gary of Killeen; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.