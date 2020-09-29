Services for Carol Jeane Leigon Geisselbrecht, 72, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Geisselbrecht died Sunday, Sept. 27, in Temple.
She was born Nov. 13, 1947, in Austin to Perry D. and Linnie Veteto Leigon. She graduated from Austin High School. She attended Temple College and the University of Houston. She married Rolfe Geisselbrecht in 1969 in Austin. She was a member of Christ the King Church.
She was preceded in death by a son, Carl Geisselbrecht.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; and two sisters, Patsy Sconi of Austin and Jhoetta Friday of Bastrop.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m.