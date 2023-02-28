BELTON — Services for Larry Lee Williams, 76, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, Oak Park United Methodist Church in Temple.
Mr. Williams died Friday, Feb. 24, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 18, 1946, to Albert and Eloise Williams in Zanesville, Ohio. He graduated from John Glenn High School in Ohio. He married Linda Finney on Dec. 3, 1966. He was an electrician for more than 55 years and was a member of the IBEW Local 1105 Electrician Union. After his retirement, he and his wife moved to Belton. He attended Oak Park United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; four daughters, Lori Jordan of Tacoma, Wash., Lisa Taylor of Cleveland, Ohio, Laurinda Williams of Dublin, Ohio, and Leslie Christopher of Belton; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Family Promise in Temple.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.