Joe Jerry Franklin, Jr. passed away on November 08, 2020 in Round Rock TX. A graveside service will be held at Cook-Walden Capital Park Cemetery on November 18, 2020 at 11:OOam with Pastor Ed Dowell of Trinity Church, Temple TX officiating.
Joe Jerry Franklin Jr. was born in Blytheville AR to Joe Jerry Franklin Sr. and Hazel Marie Smith on July 5th 1955. He worked as Bus Operator for Capital Metro in Austin TX for 34 years. He looked forward going to work everyday. He loved his job and enjoyed driving. He also trained new drivers. He was comfortable working with a variety of people from a wide range of backgrounds. He was very professional in interacting with passengers and co-workers. He was generous, loving and a gentleman. He loved God and was obedient to His Word, in being a faithful witness for Jesus Christ by his love for others. He served as Greeter at Trinity Church.
He is preceded in death by his mother and first wife.
Joe Jerry Franklin Jr. is survived by his wife Elizabeth Shimabukuro Franklin, Josh Franklin son, Joe Jerry Franklin, Sr. father and AJ Craig sister. Stepchildren: Shane Shimabukuro, Salina Shimabukuro, Vernon Shimabukuro, Crystal Shimabukuro, and 4 grandchildren: Victoria, Shane, Benjamin and Evan.
The Family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to St David’s Hospital Round Rock, Compassus Hospice, Trinity Church, Vinings Church Atlanta GA and to many others for the outpouring of love, support and prayers.