Services for Leora Jackson Guardado, 77, of Temple will be held in private with Rev. Jacques Mays officiating.
Mrs. Guardado died Thursday, Aug. 26, at a local nursing home.
She was born Jan. 30, 1944, in Neelyville, Mo., to Morris and Clora Jackson. She graduated from O’Fallon Tech High School in St. Louis, Mo. She was a Christian. She married Gabriel Guardado on April 12, 1965, in St. Louis. She worked for Famous and Barr Store in St. Louis and in the housekeeping department at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple until retiring.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Angela Guardado; and one grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Gabriel Guardado II; a daughter, Vivianna Mays; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.